ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A painful game win that guaranteed her a place at the finals.

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Recommended articles

This time, the housemates were given a game which tested their endurance abilities to the highest levels today. The nine housemates left were required to balance in one particular position on a very dicey platform for a total of three hours.

Big Brother made it more dicey when he asked the top three in persons of Pere, Angel and Ilebaye to remove one leg from the platform. And then it came down to Angel and Ilebaye who were asked to remove one hand from the platform.

Ilebaye won with a record of over two hours standing on the platform as she replaced Cross as Head of House for the ninth week.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her choice of BFF's, she picked Angel, Mercy, Cee-C and Venita, even though she still has some unresolved issues with some of them. They have access to the HOH lounge, gym and bedroom for the week also.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Show Dem Camp announces collaborative project with The Cavemen

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soma and Angel come face to face with issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/cee_coffical]

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy seals the pool party with a kiss with Pere and Whitemoney on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'