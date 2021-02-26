And so it is understandable if some of us are yet to move on from the thrill and excitement that the HBO fantasy series remarkably delivered from episode to episode.

However, if you’re eager to discover the next show worthy enough to steal your heart and your screen time, then let’s interest you in these four absolutely amazing television series that are currently streaming on Showmax.

1. Succession

If you loved the intense family feuds and struggle for power in Game of Thrones, then you won’t find a better alternative than this striking family drama which follows the lives of the Roy family, owners of a media conglomerate.

The aging family patriarch Logan Roy is stepping down from running his business due to a decline in his health, this sudden event spurs a rather tense contention between his four children for who will take up prominence in their father’s company.

2. Watchmen

Set in an alternate universe, Watchmen surely isn’t in the same epic medieval fantasy genre as Game of Thrones, but this HBO series is by far one of the most exciting series to be released by HBO after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Watchmen is based on a 1986 comic novel set in the height of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union.

3. Boardwalk Empire

Although this show is older than Game of Thrones and has been long completed since 2014, it is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a show that you can binge watch all at once. Boardwalk Empire is an equally well-celebrated historical show as Game of Thrones with five seasons. The story takes place in the 1920’s of New Jersey where a thriving illegal alcohol business has emerged after the US government bans the production and sale of alcoholic beverages.

4. Raised By Wolves

We mostly see movies and shows in the sci-fi genre only appeal to a very specific audience but Raised by Wolves is a chilling and captivating series that has successfully received a wider acceptance beyond just the regular sci-fi movie fans, with generally positive reviews from viewers.

This science fiction drama centres around two androids who have been tasked with raising human children and establish an atheist colony on a mysterious planet after the earth has been destroyed by a great war. However, the androids begin discovering that controlling the beliefs of humans is a difficult, almost impossible mission.

Binge 3 months of the best movies and shows for the price of 1!

There’s no better way to explore new shows and movies than with the Showmax 3-in-1 deal. This special offer gives you free access to Showmax for two extra months when you subscribe for just a month!

Try the 3-in-1 deal today! Sign up here.

*This is a featured post.