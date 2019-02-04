RMD looks forward to seeing more collaborations in films from filmmakers and movie practitioners across Nigeria.

The 57-year-old actor made this known while speaking in Abuja, the federal capital territory, on the set of the upcoming movie, ‘Zero Hour.’ The movie features Eucharia Anunobi, Ali Nuhu, Rahama Sadau, Ene Oloja, and RMD.

RMD, who played the role of Alhaji Danlami in the movie said, ‘The character is from the north, but this is not my first time acting a character from the north in a movie.

'However, I expect more collaboration and films from the industry that will break the large scene,' he told Nollywood Observer.

The ‘Hush’ star announced his decision to produce a TV series in 2017.

RMD is one of Nollywood evergreen actors, one who has made an indelible mark on Nigerian cinema with an array of successful movies to his name.

To his credit are appearances in movies that include ‘Diamond Ring,’ ‘The Wedding Party 2,’ ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘Out of Bounds,’ ‘Keeping Faith’ and ‘Violated.’

The Glo ambassador also made a name for himself in the Television industry appearing in ‘Checkmate,’ ‘Ripples,’ ‘Tinsel’ and ‘Hush.’