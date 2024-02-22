Here's how Chioma Okoli got Wosilat's character on 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

In an interview with Chude, the actress shared the bold step she took to land the SGIT acting role that has gone on for so long. In her words: "I texted a TV station randomly... Through Instagram actually... I texted them that I was a theatre student... So they were like just come for the audition. So I went for the audition at VI and it was just supposed to be a day scene but I guess I killed it. And then they are like we would like to sign a proper contract with you and it has been going on seven years now."