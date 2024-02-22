ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how Chioma Okoli got Wosilat's character on 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She has played the role for seven years now.

Chioma Okoli shares details on how she got the role of Wosilat [Instagram/chioma_okoli]

In an interview with Chude, the actress shared the bold step she took to land the SGIT acting role that has gone on for so long. In her words: "I texted a TV station randomly... Through Instagram actually... I texted them that I was a theatre student... So they were like just come for the audition. So I went for the audition at VI and it was just supposed to be a day scene but I guess I killed it. And then they are like we would like to sign a proper contract with you and it has been going on seven years now."

When asked what spurred the action to send the TV station in question a message, when they hadn't put out a notice, Okoli expressed that the courage exhibited was based on her bearing the name Courage.

Although the actress is popularly known for her role on SGIT, Okoli has featured on Red TV's romance drama Unintentional (2021), drama short film Mighty (2022) and Africa Magic Series My Flatmates, so far.

Fans can, however, continue to enjoy her amazing comic deliveries on SGIT's new episodes for season seven every Friday on Ndani TV's YouTube channel.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

