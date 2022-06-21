Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Starring Etta JoMaria as Nnator Takim, Imoh Eboh as Tinuola Coker, Efe Henry as Yemi alongside Susan Ibanga, Frank Ugwuoke, Ife Salako, Promise Agbor, Jay Osas Odin and Enun Ojong, the psycho drama tells a gripping tale of trauma and sexual violence.

‘OSAwumikani’ (meaning Strength of a Woman from the Ndoe tribe of Cross River State) chronicles the life of a Young Lady; Nnantor, whose ugly encounter with street thugs sends her into psycho trauma forcing her to relive past experiences of harassment.

With the help of her friend; Nnantor seeks help with a psychologist Dr Tinu in what turns out to be a life changing therapy session. Through this, Nnantor will realize that she is not alone in this, and that many other girls and women are victims of similar ugly situations of harassment.

Drawing strength and inspiration from Dr Tinu who is also a survivor, Nnantor begins a journey of self discovery from the Therapy room that would turn out to be a huge foundation that helps potential victims of harassment to survive and live a life free of trauma and self guilt after.

‘OSAwumikani’ is directed by Olabode Izy and produced by Etta JoMaria. The filmmaker doubles as Executive Producer and co-screenwriter alongside Omobolanle Ladoja and Iyke Osoka.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the short film was recently unveiled as one of this year’s official selections for the Viana CineFest in Spain. The international festival premiere will kickstart the film’s festival run.