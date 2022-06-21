RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Osas is coming but first, a teaser!

Osawumikani short film [Instagram]
Osawumikani short film [Instagram]

The new teaser follows the short film's latest Viana CineFest official selection.

Recommended articles

Starring Etta JoMaria as Nnator Takim, Imoh Eboh as Tinuola Coker, Efe Henry as Yemi alongside Susan Ibanga, Frank Ugwuoke, Ife Salako, Promise Agbor, Jay Osas Odin and Enun Ojong, the psycho drama tells a gripping tale of trauma and sexual violence.

‘OSAwumikani’ (meaning Strength of a Woman from the Ndoe tribe of Cross River State) chronicles the life of a Young Lady; Nnantor, whose ugly encounter with street thugs sends her into psycho trauma forcing her to relive past experiences of harassment.

With the help of her friend; Nnantor seeks help with a psychologist Dr Tinu in what turns out to be a life changing therapy session. Through this, Nnantor will realize that she is not alone in this, and that many other girls and women are victims of similar ugly situations of harassment.

Drawing strength and inspiration from Dr Tinu who is also a survivor, Nnantor begins a journey of self discovery from the Therapy room that would turn out to be a huge foundation that helps potential victims of harassment to survive and live a life free of trauma and self guilt after.

‘OSAwumikani’ is directed by Olabode Izy and produced by Etta JoMaria. The filmmaker doubles as Executive Producer and co-screenwriter alongside Omobolanle Ladoja and Iyke Osoka.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the short film was recently unveiled as one of this year’s official selections for the Viana CineFest in Spain. The international festival premiere will kickstart the film’s festival run.

Check out the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

Moses Babatope to serve as a juror in 2022 International Emmy Awards

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'We are not officially divorced' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]