Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend

With the need to relax from the weekday stress, a trip to the cinema or streaming content online might just be the right magic. These three movies are titles you definitely want to tick on your list of great titles to watch this month:

Adire

First on the list is Adire. Written by Jack'enneth Opukeme, it tells the story of a young female fashion entrepreneur played by Kehinde Bankole, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences, as she seeks to set up a new business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

It's currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

Bad Boys and Bridesmaids

Next is a romantic-comedy movie written by Seyi Babatope, Temitope Bolade and Diche Enunwa. This follows the lives of high school love birds who set out to carry out their destination wedding with other schoolmates. The little reunion births unexpected drama and hidden secrets to come to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring Ademola Adedoyin, Elozonam Ogbolu, Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisen, Jidekene Achufusi, Mai Atafo, Jimmie Akinsola, Rosemary Abazie, Ademola Adedoyin, Mercy Isoyip and Kelly Wekpe, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids promises a captivating journey for its viewers.

Following its successful run at the cinemas in 2021, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids has secured a deal that will allow it to commence streaming on Prime Video. So grab your popcorn as you enjoy this unravelling story in the comfort of your home this weekend.

MINEE: Laws of the Street

Last on the list is MINEE: Laws of the Street, produced and directed by Richard Omos Iboyi. It's the story of a lady trying to navigate an unjust society where her mother gets killed. It unveils the creeping menace of organ harvesting and trafficking in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ireti Doyle, Segun Arinze, Priscilla Okpara, Ayo Adesanya, and Kevin Ikeduba.

For this movie, you would have to take a trip out of your home as it is only available at cinemas across the nation.