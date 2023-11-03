ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend

Faith Oloruntoyin

You definitely don't want to miss what your favourite actors have in store for you.

Adire is one of the movies making its debut this weekend [Instagram/FilmOneStudios]
Adire is one of the movies making its debut this weekend [Instagram/FilmOneStudios]

Recommended articles

With the need to relax from the weekday stress, a trip to the cinema or streaming content online might just be the right magic. These three movies are titles you definitely want to tick on your list of great titles to watch this month:

First on the list is Adire. Written by Jack'enneth Opukeme, it tells the story of a young female fashion entrepreneur played by Kehinde Bankole, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences, as she seeks to set up a new business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

It's currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

Next is a romantic-comedy movie written by Seyi Babatope, Temitope Bolade and Diche Enunwa. This follows the lives of high school love birds who set out to carry out their destination wedding with other schoolmates. The little reunion births unexpected drama and hidden secrets to come to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring Ademola Adedoyin, Elozonam Ogbolu, Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisen, Jidekene Achufusi, Mai Atafo, Jimmie Akinsola, Rosemary Abazie, Ademola Adedoyin, Mercy Isoyip and Kelly Wekpe, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids promises a captivating journey for its viewers.

Following its successful run at the cinemas in 2021, Bad Boys and Bridesmaids has secured a deal that will allow it to commence streaming on Prime Video. So grab your popcorn as you enjoy this unravelling story in the comfort of your home this weekend.

Last on the list is MINEE: Laws of the Street, produced and directed by Richard Omos Iboyi. It's the story of a lady trying to navigate an unjust society where her mother gets killed. It unveils the creeping menace of organ harvesting and trafficking in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ireti Doyle, Segun Arinze, Priscilla Okpara, Ayo Adesanya, and Kevin Ikeduba.

For this movie, you would have to take a trip out of your home as it is only available at cinemas across the nation.



Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend

Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend

CJ Obasi teases 2 new projects after 'Mami Wata'

CJ Obasi teases 2 new projects after 'Mami Wata'

TMP Offisial set to drop highly anticipated album 'Astro Vibes 2'

TMP Offisial set to drop highly anticipated album 'Astro Vibes 2'

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is paralysed and can't walk

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is paralysed and can't walk

'BBNaija' star Phyna issues statement apologising for abortion controversy

'BBNaija' star Phyna issues statement apologising for abortion controversy

Period piece 'Breath of Life' is AFRIFF 2023's closing film

Period piece 'Breath of Life' is AFRIFF 2023's closing film

Lateef Adedimeji wants to tell authentic Nigerian stories with new studio

Lateef Adedimeji wants to tell authentic Nigerian stories with new studio

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The award winning actress Omowunmi Dada is now Michigan’s Artiste in Residence [Instagram/@Omowunmi_Dada]

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Nigerian horror movies for your delight this period [Intagram/kingjayfranklyn/kayodeKasum/jujustories]

Here are 3 Nigerian horror movies to enjoy this Halloween season

The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]

Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)