Hanks Anuku to star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

The actor popular for his gangster roles and exciting accent was recently unveiled as the latest cast member to join the anticipated remake set for theatrical release on December 17, 2021.

Directed by 'Breaded Life' director Biodun Stephen, the Stephen Oluboyo created story follows two mischievous brothers who try to make a life for themselves then coincidentally fall into fame and riches they have always craved for through the help of social media. This welcomes them into a world of pleasures, pressures, lies, deceit and enmity.

'Aki and Pawpaw' will see Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme reprise their roles as mischievous twin brothers from the original film alongside Toyin Abraham, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, MC Lively, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim and Chioma Okafor.

Recall that news of the new production made headlines in August with co-executive producer Charles Okpaleke revealing the plan to "deliver an orchestration of wittily-told comedy that would resonate with everyone.”