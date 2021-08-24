According to reports, the anticipated remake titled 'Aki and Pawpaw' is set for release on December 17, 2021, and will be directed by Biodun Stephen ('Breaded Life' 'Progressive Tailors Club').

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme will reprise their roles as Aki and Pawpaw from the original film. The actors will star alongside Toyin Abraham, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, MC Lively, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim and Chioma Okafor.

The Stephen Oluboyo created story, co-written by Ozioma Ogbaji ( 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards') follows the story of two mischievous brothers who try to make a life for themselves then coincidentally fall into fame and riches they have always craved for through the help of social media. This welcomes them into a world of pleasures, pressures, lies, deceit and enmity.

Speaking on the new production, co-executive producer and Play boss Charles Okpaleke shared: “For me, Aki and Pawpaw is beyond the cliché of remaking screen favorites. What we plan to deliver is an orchestration of wittily-told comedy that would resonate with everyone. We understand the attachment the franchise has with its fans, and we are not planning to water down any part of the humor.”

"It was nothing short of a no brainer to partner with PLAY Network on this bit of history. We at FilmOne have always been at the helm of pushing the industry and why not also be where we can bring a legendary film as a Christmas gift especially to the African and international fans all over the world,” added FilmOne Entertainment CEO Moses Babatope.

Chris Odeh ('Living In Bondage: Breaking Free', 'Rattlesnake'), Mimi Bartels ( 'Dwindle', 'Kambili', 'Prophetess') and Agozie Agwu will produce the anticipated remake.