Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaians have collectively chosen "Prison Break" as the greatest movie of all time, despite it being a television series rather than a movie.

The acclaimed series, which first aired in 2005, follows the intricate plot of a man wrongfully convicted of murder and his elaborate plan to break out of prison and prove his innocence.

With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and memorable characters, "Prison Break" has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In a Pulse WhatsApp poll, among 772k followers, 7.9k people chose Prison Break as their greatest movie of all time, while Game of Thrones came second with 2.7k votes.

The rest of the options included Stranger Things with 667 votes, Friends with 501, The Big Bang Theory with 384 votes, The Office with 135 votes, The Walking Dead with 731 votes, Breaking Bad with 309 votes, Suits with 441 and Succession with 196 votes.

While it may seem unconventional to label a TV series as the greatest movie of all time, Ghanaians have spoken, expressing their admiration for "Prison Break" and its enduring impact on popular culture.

The decision to crown "Prison Break" as the greatest movie of all time reflects the diverse tastes and preferences of audiences in Ghana, showcasing the series' widespread appeal and timeless appeal.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

