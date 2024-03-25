Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and memorable characters, "Prison Break" has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In a Pulse WhatsApp poll, among 772k followers, 7.9k people chose Prison Break as their greatest movie of all time, while Game of Thrones came second with 2.7k votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

The rest of the options included Stranger Things with 667 votes, Friends with 501, The Big Bang Theory with 384 votes, The Office with 135 votes, The Walking Dead with 731 votes, Breaking Bad with 309 votes, Suits with 441 and Succession with 196 votes.

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

While it may seem unconventional to label a TV series as the greatest movie of all time, Ghanaians have spoken, expressing their admiration for "Prison Break" and its enduring impact on popular culture.

The decision to crown "Prison Break" as the greatest movie of all time reflects the diverse tastes and preferences of audiences in Ghana, showcasing the series' widespread appeal and timeless appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest series of all time Pulse Ghana