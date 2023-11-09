ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Genevieve Nnaji's 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' to screen at AFRIFF 2023

Inemesit Udodiong

The actress's latest feature comes five years after her Netflix original, 'Lionheart' (2018).

Genevieve Nnaji's 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' set to debut at AFRIFF 2023
Genevieve Nnaji's 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' set to debut at AFRIFF 2023

Recommended articles

An adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's award-winning debut novel of the same title, the film tells the story of Kingsley, a first-born son, who struggles to provide for his beloved family when his ailing father's income dwindles.

Possessing a fine mind but poorly connected in the Nigerian job market, Kingsley takes a job working for his notorious uncle, Cash Daddy, the larger-than-life mastermind of a thousand email scams. As Kingsley falls reluctantly under his mentor's spell, he discovers his own innate flair for the art of the confidence trick.

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica/Shockng]
'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica/Shockng] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran Nollywood filmmaker makes her return to the movie scene as an executive producer of the project, along with Chinny Carter.

Told in English and Igbo, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, with Femi Awojide as Director of Photography. It features Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe. Other cast members include Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu.

The director describes the movie as "a universal story. It’s a story of family, a story of ambition and a story of greed. Confidence scams or tricks have existed for over a century, since the Spanish prisoner letters in the 1800s, and the Nigerian Prince or 419 scams are an evolution of this. They have taken their own notoriety over the decades, but the book provided a more nuanced narrative which made it a lot more interesting to read, and to imagine as a film. The producers and I put a lot of care and thought into the development and production of the film and I think our adaptation of I Do Not Come To You By Chance beautifully reflects the intersection of Nigerian literature and film."

Prior to showing in Nigeria, the feature made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of this year's Centrepiece (previously Contemporary World Cinema) program.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance will screen this evening at AFRIFF.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

PaBrymo taps TG Omori for music video of single 'In Battle' feat Zlatan

Genevieve Nnaji's 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' to screen at AFRIFF 2023

Genevieve Nnaji's 'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' to screen at AFRIFF 2023

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Bovi condemns secondary schools that allow seniors punish juniors

Bovi condemns secondary schools that allow seniors punish juniors

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mami Wata is set to screen across states in the Untied Kingdom [The Sundance Institute]

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

The Origin: Madam Koi Koi returns with its second chapter [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

Adire is one of the movies making its debut this weekend [Instagram/FilmOneStudios]

Here are 3 Nigerian movie recommendations for your delight this weekend

Jack'enneth Opukeme is in the business of shining a light on diverse types of people in communities [Instagram/@jackenneth_opukeme]

'Adire' creator Jack'enneth Opukeme has a message for Nollywood — look inward