Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Inemesit Udodiong

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is the filmmaker's newest project.

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]
'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]

The Nollywood filmmaker makes her return as an executive producer with a feature titled I Do Not Come To You By Chance.

The new movie is a book adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's award-winning debut novel of the same title.

Set in the dangerous world of Nigerian email scams, the book explores the story of a young man burdened with the responsibility of bailing his family out of poverty. The novel looks at the lengths he goes to for his loved ones.

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Shockng]
'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

It won the 2010 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Best First Book (Africa) and the 2010 Betty Trask First Book Award. It was named by The Washington Post as one of the Best Books of the Year.

With Nnaji as an executive producer along with Chinny Carter, the film adaptation features Blossom Chukwujekwu and newcomer Paul Nnadiekwe. Other cast members include Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu.

The project, told in English and Igbo, is directed by Ishaya Bako, with Femi Awojide as Director of Photography.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of this year's Centrepiece (previously Contemporary World Cinema) program. The project is one of the 47 titles from 45 countries screening at the festival.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

