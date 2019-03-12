Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ was screened to a select audience at Bonhams African Art gallery.

The screening held during the celebration of the 2019 International Women’s day.

Nnaji responded to questions from CNN’s Tom Bouchier Hayes after the movie screening.

Nnaji joins top Nigerian dignitaries that include Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, DJ Cuppy and her sister, Teni Otedola.

‘Lionheart’ tells the story of Adaeze played by Genevieve Nnaji, who had to go through all odds to make her dad proud. In order to save her father's ailing bus company, competent but perennially overlooked Adaeze must find a way to work alongside feckless uncle Godswill, in the sharp and comically observed movie.