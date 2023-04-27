'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'

In case you are wondering, this is not just a Nollywood problem, even Hollywood struggles with movie titles.

The famous Pretty Woman was almost called 3,000, Titanic initially went by Planet Ice, Quentin Tarantino's legendary Pulp Fiction was originally named Black Mask and American Pie went by Comfort Food, to name a few.

Back here in Nollywood, we recently found out that Netflix's hit movie Shanty Town was initially named Shark Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our latest interview with Demi OluBanwo and Adesegun Adetoro, two of the executive producers of 'Gangs of Lagos', has revealed some of the initial titles of the movie.

Turns out Prime Video's first African original went by various names including Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko.

In OluBanwo's words, "It was originally called Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko. Then it was Under Lagos."

To decide, they turned to focus groups to find which name aligned best with the story. Eventually, they landed on the title we have now after shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adetoro also let us in on a few secrets about the project which he describes as one of the most expensive movies to make at the time.

"It was probably one of the highest budgets when we shot this film. It cost a pretty penny. We did it just after covid when people were not taking too many chances with entertainment, Hollywood was cancelling projects, and things were happening all over the world. It was crazy, but we did it," he stated.

All that money and hard work certainly paid off because Gangs of Lagos immediately shot up to the top 10 categories in over 30 countries globally within the first 24 hours of streaming.

Within three days, it was one of the top three movies across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Jade Osiberu, the crime thriller follows the story of three friends, Obalola, Ify, and Gift, who chase their dreams and destiny on the rough streets of Isale Eko.

The film stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Dami Banwo, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Adebowale Adebayo, Bimbo Ademoye, Wasiu Pasuma Alabi, and many more.

Gangs of Lagos is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer: