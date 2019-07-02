One of the activities Big Brother does not joke with when new housemates are admitted into his house is fitness.

From the ex-housemates who participated in the show in 2006 to the current 21 housemates, the workout session has become part of the morning routine.

Though it’s just the third day in the house, the 21 housemates of the BBNaija 2019 tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ is already feeling the morning workout sessions.

For every BBNaija edition, one or two housemates lead the house in dishing out instructions on morning workouts and this year is no different.

In BBNaija season 1, Sandra Osaigbovo, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, and Gideon Okeke were some of the housemates that led the morning workouts. The housemates were drilled by a fitness coach all through their time in the house, which was situated in Nigeria.

In BBNaija season 2 tagged 'See Gobbe,' Kemen, Bassey, Bally, and Bisola were some of the housemates that the audience looked out for during the workout sessions.

Just like the first season, a professional fitness coach was in charge of drilling the housemates all through their stay in the house. The housemates were drawn out of their bed with Big Brother’s buzzer after which they take on intense workout sessions.

For season 3 of BBNaija tagged Double Wahala, Tobi, Angel, Leo, Miracle, Teddy A, and Alex was at the forefront of the workout sessions.

On Day 81 of season 3, the housemates were visited by BBNaija ex-Housemate and fitness coach, Sandra Osaigbovo for a very special and intense workout. Osaigbovo was the fourth runner up to the first BBNaija winner, Katung Aduwak, and has since grown to become Nigeria’s top Zumba instructor.

Though heavily pregnant when she visited, Osaigbovo, well known as Sandy, pushed the housemates of BBNaija season 3 to go beyond their own limitations.

Sandra Osaigbovo's body conditioning exercises will most definitely be remembered in the Big Brother Naija history.

The workout sessions in the Big Brother House has become one of the most recurring activities which all housemates had to go through during their time in the house.

In the current BBNaija edition tagged ‘Pepper Dem,’ Mike leads the housemates in dishing out workout instructions. Mike is ably joined by Gedoni, Tuoyo, Nelson, Frodd, and Ike.

A quick flashback on the Big Brother Africa - which had nine seasons - also shows that fitness and workout sessions are an integral part of the reality TV show.

During the Big Brother Africa season 7 tagged ‘StarGame,’ housemates were provided with sporting tools that include the Flexi-Bar and XCO-Trainer to get them back into shape.

Guy Kabeya Fundayi, personal trainer to the Big Brother Africa contestants explained that the training kits were chosen for the show as both have remarkable effects on the simultaneous improvement of cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, reaction times, flexibility, coordination, core strength, and fat burning.

Fundayi went further to say, ‘Most importantly, the contestants are going to have the time of their lives by reaching their fitness goals in a shortened period of time.’

Just like the Head Of House competition, Daily tasks and Diary room sessions are fixed activities at the Big Brother reality TV show, the fitness or workout sessions have become a synonymous activity.