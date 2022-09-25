You can't give what you don't have, so you cannot avoid what you don't know. This is why I have put together a list of things you need to do or avoid as a budding Actor.
Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you
The fear of facing the crowd is what permeates the thinking of many actors and they end up making some other silly mistakes simply because they are not conscious of it.
Recommended articles
Research your character
Having in depth knowledge of your character as a budding actor makes you stand out. You earn the respect of fellow actors, directors and filmmakers out there when you do enough research of your character and bring something fresh to the table.
Watch as many film or theatre as possible
This is non-negotiable. You have to be a lover of films and theatre shows. It's a basic step in learning and carving your own niche. Watching films and theatre is like researching; you gain knowledge of others in order to better your craft.
Do not be afraid to make mistakes
Yes, I know you want to be the best; your best. But, making mistakes is a big part of the career. Even veterans still make mistakes -maybe not as much, or maybe they even make as much, but the truth is that mistake are inevitable and the fear of them is not good for an Actor.
Join acting classes or communities
Having people to learn with is always good for any person who wants to master their craft. It is not different with actors. As a budding Actor, joining these communities is a very good way to strengthen your craft.
Enjoy yourself
Even though acting is one of those jobs where you get paid to live your passion, some people forget to enjoy it. One of the keys to a successful acting career is to always enjoy oneself while in it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng