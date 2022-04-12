'Euphoria' album soundtrack features Zendaya, Labrinth & Dominic Fike

The show’s composer, Labrinth has announced that the score for the second season of Euphoria will be released as an official album and that lead casts Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and Dominic Fike will be featured.

“This one is so much more than a score album to me,” the British artist wrote on Instagram last week. “It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of ‘I’m Tired.’ I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”

Labrinth has been making music for Euphoria since Season 1, composing an original score that elevated the series to the cinematic experience it famously aspires to (in addition to the wildly genre-crossing soundtrack of classic hits the show employs). One of the composed titles was ‘Still don't know my name, which went on to become viral on TikTok.