Euphoria’s second season may have gone out with a bang, but there is still more content related to the HBO original.
'Euphoria' album soundtrack features Zendaya, Labrinth & Dominic Fike
The album is available to pre-order in a limited box set and pre-save/pre-add at DSPs and Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, with a release date TBD.
The show’s composer, Labrinth has announced that the score for the second season of Euphoria will be released as an official album and that lead casts Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and Dominic Fike will be featured.
“This one is so much more than a score album to me,” the British artist wrote on Instagram last week. “It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of ‘I’m Tired.’ I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”
Labrinth has been making music for Euphoria since Season 1, composing an original score that elevated the series to the cinematic experience it famously aspires to (in addition to the wildly genre-crossing soundtrack of classic hits the show employs). One of the composed titles was ‘Still don't know my name, which went on to become viral on TikTok.
This season saw Zendaya make an admirable return to music as the singer-actress helped write “Little Star” (or “Elliot’s Song”), which was a beautiful standalone song performed in the season finale and soared through charts. The project will have 22 songs and will be released later this month.
