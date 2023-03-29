Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv.

GOtv's selection of programmes will fuel your holiday spirit and give you and your loved ones a week of fun, excitement, and quality entertainment. Some of the content showing during Easter week include:

Reality TV Shows

Big Brother Titans reality television show is in its final week. Watch the housemates at 8.00 pm on Saturday, April 1, as they party for the last time in Biggie’s house and join millions of viewers across Africa for the season finale at 7.00 pm on Sunday, April 2, on Channel 29 on GOtv.

The Voice Nigeria continues. Watch the contestants as they compete to impress the judges on The Voice Nigeria season 4 at 7.30 pm on Saturday, April 1 on Africa Magic Family (Ch 2).

Local Dramas

Lovers of Africa Magic originals will enjoy these drama series showing this Easter week. First on our list is the Yoruba drama series Irora Iya. Watch as the story unfolds with every new episode on weeknights at 6.30 pm on Africa Magic Yoruba (Ch. 5). Next is Covenant. Follow the events that unfold within a family torn by greed at 9.00 pm on Monday, April 3 on Africa Magic Showcase.

Also follow Itura, which tells the story of King Jagungbade’s desire for a kingdom based on equality, love, justice, prosperity, and peace. Watch Itura on Tuesday, April 4 at 9.30 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, available on GOtv Supa.

Movies

We start our watch list with the sci-fi action movie Man of Steel. Clark battles an enemy from his home planet Krypton to save earth from destruction on Saturday, April 1 at 8.00 pm on TNT (Ch. 16) on GOtv.

Lovers of romance and music shouldn’t miss Mamma Mia, starring Meryl Streep as Sophie. Sophie invites three of her mother’s past lovers to her wedding to determine if one of them is her father. Mamma Mia airs on Sunday, April 2 at 4.30 pm on M-Net Movies (Ch. 3)

The action thriller Assassins with Sylvester Stallone as an about-to-retire professional hitman will also air on Sunday, April 2 at 8.00 pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Ch 3), while the Chinese action flick Dragon Tiger Gate starring Donnie Yen will air on April 6 at 7.00 pm on KIX (Ch. 19) exclusive to GOtv Supa.

Telenovelas

Spice up your week with some suspense-filled telenovelas. Members of the prestigious Roldan family have a diverse view on the identity of the teenager introduced as the daughter of the murdered Serigo in the drama series The Chosen Granddaughter airing on April 3 at 10.00 pm on Telemundo (Ch.14). Overcoming Heartbreak, a telenovela that tells the story of 4 women forced to share the same roof, will air on Tuesday, April 4 at 5.25 pm on TLNovelas (Ch. 15).

The suspense and intrigue in the drama series Every Girl’s Dream continues on April 5 at 7.00 pm on Zee World (Channel 25). Enjoy the unique love story of Laxmi, who is torn between wealth and true love in the drama series Laxmi showing on April 6 at 8.00 pm on Starlife (Ch. 123) on GOtv Max

Kids Content

The kids are not left out of the fun and excitement as the kung fu animation Jade Armor will air on Monday, April 3 at 5.25 pm on Cartoon Network (Ch. 76). The adventure continues with Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu in Gigantosaurus airing on April 4 at 7.00 am on Disney Junior (Ch. 60). The kids can also learn new tricks along with Ricky and friends on the animation Ricky Zoom showing on April 5 at 2.30 pm on JimJam (Ch. 61) while Paw Patrol will air on Thursday, April 6 at 8.20 am on NickToons (Ch.69) on GOtv.

Don’t miss a second of the excitement this Easter week on GOtv. Download the MyGOtvApp to reconnect, stay connected, upgrade your subscription or dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes and subscribe. Visit https://www.gotvafrica.com/en-ng/tv-guide/ to browse through more content offerings on GOtv.

