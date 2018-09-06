Documentary on Quincy Jones to premiere at TIFF 2018

news

A Netflix original documentary on legendary music producer and singer, Quincy Jones, is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

'Quincy' will be premiered on Sunday, September 9, 2018, three days after the film festival kicked off.

The Toronto International Film Festival 2018 kicked off on Thursday, September 6, 2018 and will last till September 16, 2018.

Produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, 'Quincy' is scheduled for global launch on Netflix on September 21, 2018 with a limited theatrical release.

Interestingly, the documentary is co-directed by one of Quincy Jones' six daughters, Rashida Jones alongside Alan Hicks.

Speaking on the premiere, Quincy announced that announce that Chaka Khan, Mark Ronson and Yebba Smith will be performing live after the premiere.

About 'Quincy'

“Quincy” is described as an intimate look into the life of award winning producer, Quincy Jones.

The film threads personal moments with private archival footage.

Beyond his own acclaim as a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer and arranger, Jones has discovered and mentored some of entertainment’s biggest names, like Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.