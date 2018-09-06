Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Documentary on Quincy Jones to premiere at TIFF 2018

'Quincy' Netflix documentary on legendary producer to premiere at TIFF 2018

'Quincy' is scheduled for global launch on Netflix on September 21, 2018 with a limited theatrical release.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Netflix original documentary on legendary music producer and singer, Quincy Jones, is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

'Quincy' will be premiered on Sunday, September 9, 2018, three days after the film festival kicked off.

The Toronto International Film Festival 2018 kicked off on Thursday, September 6, 2018 and will last till September 16, 2018.

Produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, 'Quincy' is scheduled for global launch on Netflix on September 21, 2018 with a limited theatrical release.

Documentary on Quincy Jones to premiere at TIFF 2018 play

'Quincy' is scheduled for global launch on Netflix on September 21, 2018 with a limited theatrical release.

(Twitter/Quincy Jones)

 

Interestingly, the documentary is co-directed by one of Quincy Jones' six daughters, Rashida Jones alongside Alan Hicks.

ALSO READ: Quincy Jones has secrets on Michael Jackson, Beatles, T-Pain

Speaking on the premiere, Quincy announced that announce that Chaka Khan, Mark Ronson and Yebba Smith will be performing live after the premiere.

About 'Quincy'

“Quincy” is described as an intimate look into the life of award winning producer, Quincy Jones.

The film threads personal moments with private archival footage.

Beyond his own acclaim as a trumpeter, producer, conductor, composer and arranger, Jones has discovered and mentored some of entertainment’s biggest names, like Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Project Fame Sixth winner of reality show picks up cab driving to avoid...bullet
2 AMVCA 2018 The biggest snubs and surprises of the nominationsbullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

Quincy Jones "Michael Jackson stole songs" and "the Beatles were terrible", producer says
Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Lesley Gore Legendary 60's singer passes away after bout with cancer
Oscars 2016 Watch Chris Rock's opening monologue
Oscars 2016 Morgan Freeman, John Legend J.J. Abrams join list of presenters
Abraham Attah "Beasts of no Nation" actor to present award at 2016 Oscars
Oscars 2016 Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington, Quincy Jones announced as presenters

Movies

Yomi Adenuga Nigerian photographer who worked on 13 episodes of 'Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtle'
''House of Cards'' Frank Underwood dies in the new teaser for final series season
Etinosa and Daniel K. Daniel at the movie premiere of 'The Washerman'
"The Washerman" Movie holds private screening in Lagos
The Vendor starring Adunni, Odunlade Adekola gets release date
'The Vendor' Odunlade Adekola's new comic movie gets release date