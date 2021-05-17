Diji Aderogba's 'About a Boy' wins big at 2021 Nollywoodweek Paris film festival

The psychological thriller was announced winner at the closing ceremony of the just concluded festival. It beat 15 feature film and and 18 short film submissions to the coveted award.

Announcing the win, festival director Nadira Shakur shared: “We were delighted to see that the global audience showed up to support and celebrate Nigerian talent and ingenuity in film-making. This year we showcased films from the rest of the continent and the Diaspora and saw a genuine interest in and appreciation for incredible stories such as “About a Boy” as evidenced by the Prix du Public.”

Receiving the award, 'About a Boy' director said: "I’m grateful to God. I’m so happy for Adio and Funmi, my producers. They put in a lot of hard work. Being a part of this film festival and winning the Audience Award is just amazing!”