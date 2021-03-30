An exciting new teaser 'About A Boy', a feature-length film directed by fast rising filmmaker, Diji Aderogba has premiered.

Starring Chimezie Imo, Funmilayo Mustapha, Bolaji Ogunmola and Olumide Oworu, the forthcoming film follows the story of a writer with an obsessive attraction. It explores mental health and power of youthful dreams.

The film has already kickstarted its festival run with confirmed selections for the Nollywood Week Film Festival Paris and the DMOFF.

Watch the teaser: