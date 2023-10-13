ADVERTISEMENT
BBN star Diane Russet releases teaser for her latest series 'Dear Diane'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This project breaks the two-year silence wait since her last production.

Diane Russet releases the official trailer for her latest title, 'Dear Diane' [Instagram/@diane.russet]
Diane Russet releases the official trailer for her latest title, 'Dear Diane' [Instagram/@diane.russet]

After the duo's successful run of the award-winning YouTube series Ricordi, Russet, under the Russet TV umbrella, has teamed up with the award-winning producer and writer, Abdul-Tijani Ahmed, to produce the new series.

Written by Ahmed and Oluwatunmise Oluyede, the short clip teases two people finding love and companionship over the phone as they journey through their separate passions for painting and presenting.

Directed by Micheal Akinrodunde (AMA Psalmist), the cast includes Detola Jones, Shamz Andre Garuba, Riyo David, Toluwa Osewunmi, Patrick Diabuah, Obehi Aburime, Kameel Audu, and BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura.

No release date has been announced yet as we await more details from the producers in the coming days.

In other news, Film Trybe (Ile Owo) has announced a date for its latest title, Egun. Produced by IfeOluwa Olujuyigbe, with a collaboration between Filmtrybe, Singularity Media, and FilmOne, Egun will premiere on November 10, 2023, across cinema locations nationwide.

With the story by Nigerian directors and producer Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan, Egun takes us through a mix of juju and office dynamics.

Directed by Carmen Ike Okoro, the cast includes Gideon Okeke, Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, Omowumi Dada, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Jacobs, Ibrahim Itele D Icon, Olarotimi Fakunle, Tomike Adeoye, Vee Iye, Scarlet Gomez, and Darasimi Nadi.

We await an official trailer which will give us a clearer picture of what to expect.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

