The anticipated December release of Netflix Naija's original series might suffer a major setback due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s directives to suspend production was announced to cast and crew on Sunday, March 15, 2020, following the US streamer's suspension of ongoing productions across the US and Canada.

While all attempts to get an official statement from the production heads has so far proved abortive, insiders confirm that the Akin Omotoso directed series is being suspended indefinitely in order to help curb the spread of the virus and encourage social distancing.

The Nigerian government recently recorded 10 fresh cases of the coronavirus outbreak bringing the total number of positive cases to 22.