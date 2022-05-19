The filmmaker took to Twitter on Thursday, with a thread on the finance gap between the industries and the pressure from streaming services to want to rival films with bigger budgets.
Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan
‘Chief Daddy’ Director, Niyi Akinmolayan is sharing his two cents on Nollywood filmmakers attempting to rival Hollywood films.
“Your film will never look like a Hollywood film with that your nollywood budget. Stop struggling n pressuring crew till they break. It has nothing to do with u or ur good intentions. All this “we can compete with Hollywood” will only stress u. Do the best u can with what you have,” Akinmolayan wrote.
“A Hollywood studio can reshoot half of the movie just because someone doesn’t like something. They can tweak till it’s perfect. My dear…it’s called Money. You are not doing bad. You just don’t have money to make your film perfect.”
Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s Anthill Studio’s co-produced epic film ‘King of Thieves’ continues to break records. Already in its sixth week, the film recently hit N265 million in box office.
Akinmolayan and Femi Adebayo co-hosted an event over the weekend, celebrating the cast and crew of the epic based on a popular Yoruba folktale
