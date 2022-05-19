Competing with Hollywood will only stress you - Niyi Akinmolayan

“Your film will never look like a Hollywood film with that your nollywood budget. Stop struggling n pressuring crew till they break. It has nothing to do with u or ur good intentions. All this “we can compete with Hollywood” will only stress u. Do the best u can with what you have,” Akinmolayan wrote.

“A Hollywood studio can reshoot half of the movie just because someone doesn’t like something. They can tweak till it’s perfect. My dear…it’s called Money. You are not doing bad. You just don’t have money to make your film perfect.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker’s Anthill Studio’s co-produced epic film ‘King of Thieves’ continues to break records. Already in its sixth week, the film recently hit N265 million in box office.