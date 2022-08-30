Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

The Gist: According to reports, Rock made the revelation during a Standup comedy show last Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona where he compared returning to host the show to returning to the scene of a crime.

Returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant," Rock reportedly said referencing the night of OJ Simpson's ex-wife's murder.

Recall that Will Smith attacked Rock at the 2022 Oscars early this year, over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett's struggle with alopecia resulting in her bald look.

Pulse Ghana

The attack sparked major controversial takes online mostly targeted at Jada and Smith. The actor has since made a number of public apologies to the Academy, Rock and his family over the slap which earned him a 10-year ban from the Oscars or any Academy related event.

After a much deserved break from social media, presumably over online attacks, Smith shared an emotional apology video to Rock and everyone hurt in the process.