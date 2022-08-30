RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedian was attacked by Will Smith during this year's award ceremony

Chris Rock is laughing all the way to the bank
Chris Rock is laughing all the way to the bank

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down the Academy's offer to host next year's Oscars award ceremony.

Recommended articles

The Gist: According to reports, Rock made the revelation during a Standup comedy show last Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona where he compared returning to host the show to returning to the scene of a crime.

Returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant," Rock reportedly said referencing the night of OJ Simpson's ex-wife's murder.

Recall that Will Smith attacked Rock at the 2022 Oscars early this year, over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett's struggle with alopecia resulting in her bald look.

Chris Rock and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022 Photo credit: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times
Chris Rock and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022 Photo credit: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Pulse Ghana

The attack sparked major controversial takes online mostly targeted at Jada and Smith. The actor has since made a number of public apologies to the Academy, Rock and his family over the slap which earned him a 10-year ban from the Oscars or any Academy related event.

After a much deserved break from social media, presumably over online attacks, Smith shared an emotional apology video to Rock and everyone hurt in the process.

While the Academy has made no comments on Rock's decision to avoid the Oscars live stage, Bill Kramer, the incoming Academy CEO, confirmed earlier this month that the slap would be off-limits for jokes at next year’s ceremony. “We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That’s our focus right now,” he said per The Guardian.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single 'Back In Office' featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single 'Back In Office' featuring Omah Lay

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

Davido spotted with Usher in the studio

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Amaka and Bryann [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight