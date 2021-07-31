A first-look teaser has debuted ahead for the release of the Annie Idibia created web series 'Nkoyo'.
Check out the first-look teaser at 'Nkoyo' series
The Nevada Bridge Original series debuts August 4, 2021.
Recommended articles
The newly released teaser features IK Ogbonna and BBNaija reality star Nengi Hampson in a dramatically comic situation.
Watch the teaser:
Directed by Seyi Babatope, 'Nkoyo' is based on the titular comic character created by Idibia. It became famous for first appearing in 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'.
The series stars Idibia as Nkoyo alongside Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, 2Baba Idibia, Larry Gaaga, Eso Dike, Nikky Ufondu and comedians Nasboi, Acapella, Omini Aho.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng