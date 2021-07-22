RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 13-episode series was originally slated for a July 21, 2021 release.

'Nkoyo' series directed by Seyi Babatope [Instagram/nevadabridgetv]

Nevada Bridge TV has announced a new release date for its Annie Idibia created web series, 'Nkoyo'.

Recommended articles

According to the production company, the original series will now premiere on August 4, 2021. While no comment was given on the reason for the pushback, the production company confirmed that the delay will be worth the wait.

www.instagram.com

Directed by Seyi Babatope, 'Nkoyo' is based on the titular comic character created by Idibia. It became famous for first appearing in 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'.

The new series will star Idibia as Nkoyo alongside Big Brother Naija season five finalist, Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, 2Baba Idibia, Larry Gaaga, Eso Dike, Nikky Ufondu and comedians Nasboi, Acapella, Omini Aho.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date

TINFF 2021: Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' lands 5 nominations

Cheque releases ratchet love soundtrack on 'Call Me Baby'

Kizz Daniel to release new single soon

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Joshigwe pushes truth and vulnerability in a new 8-track album, 'XTC'

Dr Dre ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young N151M monthly in spousal support

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass