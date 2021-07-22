Nevada Bridge TV has announced a new release date for its Annie Idibia created web series, 'Nkoyo'.
'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date
The 13-episode series was originally slated for a July 21, 2021 release.
According to the production company, the original series will now premiere on August 4, 2021. While no comment was given on the reason for the pushback, the production company confirmed that the delay will be worth the wait.
Directed by Seyi Babatope, 'Nkoyo' is based on the titular comic character created by Idibia. It became famous for first appearing in 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'.
The new series will star Idibia as Nkoyo alongside Big Brother Naija season five finalist, Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, 2Baba Idibia, Larry Gaaga, Eso Dike, Nikky Ufondu and comedians Nasboi, Acapella, Omini Aho.
