Chadwick Boseman snags posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘What If…?’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Chadwick Boseman has earned his first posthumous Primetime Emmy nomination for starring in Disney+ animated series What If...?

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman

The actor who passed on in August 2020 after battling colon cancer, was nominated for voicing his fan-favourite MCU superhero Black Panther on the series' What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? episode.

Boseman's nomination was announced on Tuesday, July 12 alongside other outstanding names in television. Reacting to the historic nomination, the actor's official social media shared an appreciation post.

"What an incredible honor! Thank you to the @televisionacad for Chad’s posthumous #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his roll in as T’Challa in the animated series #Whatif…? from @disneyplus and @marvelstudios," the post read.

While this marks Chadwick's first Emmy, the actor also earned a posthumous Oscar nomination for his role in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The award later went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

This year's nominations also saw Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter Score posthumously recognized. Meanwhile, HBO's hit series' Succession recorded the highest nominee of the year after picking up 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor. The show had previously won nine Emmys.

Other double digit nominated titles include HBO's The White Lotus with 20 nominations, Apple's Ted Lasso with 20, Euphoria with 16, Netflix's Stranger Things and Squid Game with 13 and 14 respectively among others.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

