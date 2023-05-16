'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

After spending just two weeks in cinemas, the indigenous film is already ruling with ₦13 million.

Still, data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) shows that the film recorded a 26% drop over the weekend and a 25% overall decrease in ticket sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the film is ahead of international title John Wick 4 and local titles like Honey Money, and The Kujus Again, this does not bode well for the movie.

Reportedly the first Igbo indigenous film to secure the widest theatrical release, The Bride Price is set to face stiff competition from upcoming Hollywood titles like Little Mermaid and Fast and Furious.

Described as a comedy drama, the movie follows Aloy, a barely educated spare parts dealer. He cuts off his wife’s family from their lives, after he is made to pay through his nose for her, amidst her father’s reluctance.

The cast includes Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, Ebele Okaro, Funny bone, Juliana Olayode, Beverly Oh, Akinola Akano, and Trinity Ugonabo. It is directed by Okey Oku and produced by Trinity Ugonabo.

Watch the trailer: