The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

Inemesit Udodiong

The newcomer has successfully made its way to the top of the local box office.

The Bride Price slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]
The Bride Price slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

Recommended articles

After spending just two weeks in cinemas, the indigenous film is already ruling with ₦13 million.

Still, data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) shows that the film recorded a 26% drop over the weekend and a 25% overall decrease in ticket sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the film is ahead of international title John Wick 4 and local titles like Honey Money, and The Kujus Again, this does not bode well for the movie.

Reportedly the first Igbo indigenous film to secure the widest theatrical release, The Bride Price is set to face stiff competition from upcoming Hollywood titles like Little Mermaid and Fast and Furious.

Described as a comedy drama, the movie follows Aloy, a barely educated spare parts dealer. He cuts off his wife’s family from their lives, after he is made to pay through his nose for her, amidst her father’s reluctance.

The cast includes Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, Ebele Okaro, Funny bone, Juliana Olayode, Beverly Oh, Akinola Akano, and Trinity Ugonabo. It is directed by Okey Oku and produced by Trinity Ugonabo.

Watch the trailer:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

International Afrobeats sensation Tee Psalms shares new single 'JEJE'

International Afrobeats sensation Tee Psalms shares new single 'JEJE'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'State of Emergency' is one of Saint Obi's most popular films [YouTube/Nollywood RealnollyTV]

Saint Obi made my childhood unforgettable, this is not an obituary

AY's 'Merry Men 3' wraps filming [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Saint Obi

5 films that made Saint Obi a Nollywood legend

Saint Obi died after a private battle with illness [Vanguard]

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others