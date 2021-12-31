Box office king AY's 'Christmas in Miami' hits N100.7 million in 1st week

The comedy film made a total of N100,695,675 as its 7-day gross, according to figures compiled by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

The film was screened in 61 locations and watched by more than 49,000 viewers since its December 24, 2021 release.

The film's performance is the best opening of any Nollywood film this year, and finished the week second only to Disney's Spider-Man: No Way Home which ended its second week in Nigerian cinemas with a 7-day gross of N172.3 million, and N451.4 million in total.

The Aki and Pawpaw nostalgia project by Play Network Studios finished the week in third place, sweeping N29.7 million at the box office to end up with N80.4 million after two weeks of screening.

Christmas in Miami is the fourth installment in the Akpos film series, following 30 Days in Atlanta (163.4 million box office return), A Trip to Jamaica (N180.3 million), and 10 Days in Sun City (N176.7 million).

AY's Merrymen: The Real Yoruba Demons (N235.6 million) and Merry Men 2: Another Mission (N234.5 million) nets him a total of five films in the Top 15 list of highest grossing Nollywood films of all time.

Christmas in Miami has already sailed all the way up to 19th position with its opening week performance and should hope to reach the highs of Funke Akindele's Omo Ghetto: The Saga which became the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time this year with a total box office return of N636.1 million.

The film stars AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Osita Iheme as a family at the Intercontinental Christmas Fiesta competing against other families of diverse backgrounds on an exotic island in Miami.