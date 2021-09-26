RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress plays lead in the buzzing Netflix Original.

Ama Qamata [Netflix]

Netflix's acclaimed series 'Blood and Water' is back with its anticipated second season which continues the intriguing story centered on Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata).

After breaking out in the show's first season, the actress has continued to enjoy fan love and accolades for her top tier acting skill. But away from the buzz, Qamata admits she has had her fair share of struggles born from the pressure of living up to the expectations of playing lead in the acclaimed series.

Puleng and Wade in 'Blood and Water' [Netflix]
Puleng and Wade in 'Blood and Water' [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

A great deal of the story rests on her slender but incredibly talented shoulders and frequently on the set of season two, she confirmed to Pulse that she felt overwhelmed.

"I seriously had my very first panic attack while filming the second season of the show," the 23-year-old told Pulse exclusively while sharing her experience working amid the pandemic and managing fan expectation.

Despite the challenges, Qamata insists she would have it no other way. "I will have to say returning back to filming season two has been an incredible journey, one I think each of us are very grateful for. I'm really excited for everyone to see the story, how it happens, and how the truth unveils.

The writers of this new season went more in-depth with our characters. The stakes are of course, definitely higher and we [cast] put ourselves in a lot of dangerous situations to uncover the truth. I think our characters took a step further this season to discover the truth."

Ama Qamata plays Puleng Khumalo, a sixteen year-old high schooler who sets out to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her sister. 'Blood and Water' is currently streaming on Netflix.

