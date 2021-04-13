BBNaija reality star, Bisola Aiyeola is one of the creatives with a claim to the music and film industries in Nigeria.

In a new episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, the actress opened up about her music and acting career and why fans might have to wait for a while for new music content.

The 'Sugar Rush' star revealed that due to the high cost of music promotion, she decided to put a pause to music production and focus on improving her filmmaking skill.

"For the music, it has really been expensive even though I have a record label, it is way more expensive than film...I was going through my accounts some years back, maybe two years ago with my team and I was like I am not singing again in my life. They laughed and said when you finally hit, you won't remember this."

Aiyeola also shared her experiences as a first time film producer in the 2020 drama 'Introducing The Kujus' which she co-produced with Winifred Okpapi. Recounting the experience, she disclosed some of the toughest challenges from managing actors to power.

Watch the interview: