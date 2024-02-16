ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

Faith Oloruntoyin

The actress is a single mother of one.

Bisola Aiyeola leans on family as the reason behind her acting choices [Instagram/@iambisola]
Bisola Aiyeola leans on family as the reason behind her acting choices [Instagram/@iambisola]

Recommended articles

In an interview with Nollywire, the actress shared that her growth so far has not been without the challenges of being a single mother in Nigeria.

"I have a growing child and sometimes some of the roles you take can affect her positively or negatively. Especially because she is growing...You have other children around her who have different thoughts on what their parents do and so I have to be careful with some stories because I have to think that, in the long run, would it be a good look for my child?'" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also described her journey thus far as one driven by passion. In her words: "A lot of people who probably discovered me would think I just got into the industry but it has been so many years of hard work and passion for the craft...I think I will always stay hungry for more and that's what keeps pushing me."

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA) trailblazer winner for 2018 has a couple of features currently making rounds. They include Flawsome 2 currently streaming on the new Showmax app, Skinny Girl In Transit season seven on the Ndani TV YouTube page and the upcoming Kayode Kasum movie Ajosepo.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

Tiwa Savage opens up about eye defects, blurry vision

Tiwa Savage opens up about eye defects, blurry vision

See Yemi Solade & Bisola Aiyeola stuck during sex in the teaser for 'Ajosepo'

See Yemi Solade & Bisola Aiyeola stuck during sex in the teaser for 'Ajosepo'

Vector, Odumodublvck, Fave, Made Kuti to feature on Illbliss' new album

Vector, Odumodublvck, Fave, Made Kuti to feature on Illbliss' new album

Yul Edochie provides words of comfort to Nigerians amid economic decline

Yul Edochie provides words of comfort to Nigerians amid economic decline

It felt like labour - Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love'

It felt like labour - Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love'

Afro-fusion star Shoday taps Bella Shmurda for new EP 'Brkfst'

Afro-fusion star Shoday taps Bella Shmurda for new EP 'Brkfst'

Joeboy pays homage to Nigerian music legend in thrilling new single 'Osadebe'

Joeboy pays homage to Nigerian music legend in thrilling new single 'Osadebe'

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

[Instagram/_timini]

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

'Mami Wata' is one of the Nigerian films headed to the 2024 Joburg Film Festival

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival