Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts

In an interview with Nollywire, the actress shared that her growth so far has not been without the challenges of being a single mother in Nigeria.

"I have a growing child and sometimes some of the roles you take can affect her positively or negatively. Especially because she is growing...You have other children around her who have different thoughts on what their parents do and so I have to be careful with some stories because I have to think that, in the long run, would it be a good look for my child?'" she said.

The actress also described her journey thus far as one driven by passion. In her words: "A lot of people who probably discovered me would think I just got into the industry but it has been so many years of hard work and passion for the craft...I think I will always stay hungry for more and that's what keeps pushing me."