See Yemi Solade & Bisola Aiyeola stuck during sex in the teaser for 'Ajosepo'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The feature-length movie is expected to commence viewing in April 2024.

In the short clip released earlier today, Friday, February 16, 2024, Mike Afolarin and Tomike Adeoye try to start a family together but their wedding eve turns into disarray when veteran actor Yemi Solade and Bisola Aiyeola are stuck together due to their act of infidelity.

Both families must now come together to help break the spell of "magun," which in Yoruba mythology, is the consequence of adultery. In the long run, things are resolved and they proceed to have the grand wedding but not everything remains the same.

Other cast members in the film include Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Tomike Adeoye, Timini Egbuson, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Kanaga Jnr, Mercy Aigbe, Ronke Oshodi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Muyiwa Ademola and Bisola Aiyeola.

Produced by Feyifunmi Ogini and written by Stephen Okonkwo, the feature movie which explores themes of sibling rivalry, religion and romance in the modern-day world, will debut exclusively at the Nigerian cinemas in April 2024.

Ajosepo wrapped up its principal photography way back in 2023, with Kayode Kasum as the director.

Executively produced by Kasum, Dare Olaitan, Bolaji Ogunmola and Sam Ochonma, the movie promises an interesting mix of tradition and modernity in the most dramatic circumstances.

