'BBTitans': Housemates defy Biggie's warnings as they have a go at each other again

The housemates got into a huge verbal altercation yesterday, causing Big Brother to get involved and offer a stern warning to the housemates about cooperation and working out their differences.

Hours after the speech and warning, the housemates went back to fighting each other.

This time it started with Jenni O (again) and Miracle OP over a comment the latter made.

Miracle said that Jenni O shouldn't be allowed to cook anymore, a comment he claimed was a joke, but it didn't sit well with Jenni, who got mad over it.

Miracle defended himself, saying that the reason for the comment was that there was no reason Jenni should be allowed to cook when she always complains.

Speaking about the issue, HoH Tsatsii admonished that it is time the housemates stopped taking jabs at each other all in the name of joking.