'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

Yesterday, Big Brother called on the housemates to gather in the lounge after the diary session.

Biggie tasked the house's heads to describe the mood and how well the house has lived with Big Brother's strict rules.

Ebubu admitted that the housemates struggled to follow the rules, but they tried.

Big Brother advised the housemates to observe the house's explicit rules, respect one another, refrain from tampering with or damaging his property, and wear their microphones at all times except in the pool, jacuzzi, or when Big Brother tells them differently.

He also addressed the biggest issue of all: the fight between Khosi and Jenni O.

Biggie admitted that he understands how difficult things must be for the housemates given their diverse natures, but they still have to work together.

He also said their actions would have led to a disqualification or even several strikes, but he has a different vision and hope for them.

In his words, "Housemates, Big Brother recognises the diversity in the house. With such diversities, Big Brother understands that there are likely to be disagreements and misunderstandings. Misunderstandings that may even lead to confrontations. Big Brother has seen some of these confrontations, from the subtle jabs from Nelisa and Blue Aiva; to the more aggressive confrontations from Khosi, Nana, Miracle OP, and Mmeli. Some of you have a propensity for issuing threats, Sometimes even in seemingly peaceful atmospheres. Jenni O, You know you are a great example of such unruly behaviour. Big Brother wonders if all these acts are designed to gain attention. Well, Mission accomplished because you now have Big Brother's undivided attention. On any other day, most of you would have already been issued strikes or even disqualifications. But Big Brother had a different vision and hope for all of you."