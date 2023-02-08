ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

Babatunde Lawal

This came after Khosi and Jenni O engaged in an almost physical and verbal altercation that caused all the housemates to interfere.

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]
BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

Big Brother has issued stern warnings to the housemates of the Ziyakhala Wahala edition of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yesterday, Big Brother called on the housemates to gather in the lounge after the diary session.

Biggie tasked the house's heads to describe the mood and how well the house has lived with Big Brother's strict rules.

Ebubu admitted that the housemates struggled to follow the rules, but they tried.

Big Brother advised the housemates to observe the house's explicit rules, respect one another, refrain from tampering with or damaging his property, and wear their microphones at all times except in the pool, jacuzzi, or when Big Brother tells them differently.

He also addressed the biggest issue of all: the fight between Khosi and Jenni O.

Biggie admitted that he understands how difficult things must be for the housemates given their diverse natures, but they still have to work together.

He also said their actions would have led to a disqualification or even several strikes, but he has a different vision and hope for them.

In his words, "Housemates, Big Brother recognises the diversity in the house. With such diversities, Big Brother understands that there are likely to be disagreements and misunderstandings. Misunderstandings that may even lead to confrontations. Big Brother has seen some of these confrontations, from the subtle jabs from Nelisa and Blue Aiva; to the more aggressive confrontations from Khosi, Nana, Miracle OP, and Mmeli. Some of you have a propensity for issuing threats, Sometimes even in seemingly peaceful atmospheres. Jenni O, You know you are a great example of such unruly behaviour. Big Brother wonders if all these acts are designed to gain attention. Well, Mission accomplished because you now have Big Brother's undivided attention. On any other day, most of you would have already been issued strikes or even disqualifications. But Big Brother had a different vision and hope for all of you."

This came after Khosi and Jenni O engaged in an almost physical and verbal altercation that caused all the housemates to interfere.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Afro-pop sensation Lojay is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Veteran actors Chidi Mokeme and Hank Anuku reunite in heartwarming video

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Talented Hip Hop sensation Rex Borz drops new freestyle titled 'Snowstorm'

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks

Portable finally reveals why he is always 'fighting' on social media

Portable finally reveals why he is always 'fighting' on social media

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

'BBTitans': Big Brother issues warning to all housemates

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's mum passes away

'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

'BBTitans': Miracle OP blames Thabang for the fight between Khosi and Jenni O

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

kHOSI AND JENNI O

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]