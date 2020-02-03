Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natcha Akide also known as Tacha is about to start her own reality TV show.

Tacha who became famous for her time as a contestant in Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija appears not be tired of all the lights and cameras that come with being a reality TV star. Well, she has taken another bold step to get back in action, few months after her stint in Biggie's house by launching her own reality TV show.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 2, 2020, where she shared a teaser from her reality TV show 'Keeping Up With Tacha.' According to her, it would an entertaining mini-series which will keep her fans glued.

"Today, I get to finally announce the launch of Keeping Up With Tacha @kuwtacha. A production that will have entertaining MINI series and MORE. I am just as excited as you are🔱," she wrote.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natcha Akide also known as Tacha is about to start her own reality TV show. [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

It is not clear where this new reality show will be showing but we know it promises to be interesting and it would be nice to see what Tacha has planned for her huge fan base.