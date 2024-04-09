BBNaija winner Phyna says the organisers are still owing her some prizes

Phyna expressed her dissatisfaction with the show on Instagram on Monday, April 8, 2024, saying that she had not yet received some of the prizes for winning the show. “I just really want my BTC. It’s worth over ₦90m. I can’t leave it. Also, the trip for 2 is very important,” she said.

PCCSIGN said in a letter that it has since gone viral that they are dissatisfied with the situation.

“We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN) write to you on behalf of Ijeoma Josephina Otabor known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global – 1BTC= $70, 052.00, Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi)-1 year supply of Pepsi products, Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product, which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022,” PCCSIGN said.

However, after a conversation with the organisers of the show, a new letter from the PCCSIGN said that delays in the remittance of the prizes have been solved except for the 1 BTC from Quidax Global, a crypto company that sponsored the season in 2022.

“On behalf of the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), we write to you regarding our previous correspondence with your organization concerning Phyna's outstanding debts. We extend our appreciation for your prompt resolution response concerning the debts owed by MultiChoice Nigeria, encompassing Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi), Travelbeta, and Evans Industries (UNIK Soap),” PCCSIGN said.