RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Hermes reveals how Allysyn will affect his relationships outside the house

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate became a viral sensation after opening up about being in a relationship with two women outside the house.

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]
Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]

Hermes has finally shared with Big Brother his plans for the future of his budding romance with co-housemate Allysyn.

Recommended articles

During his diary session, the former HoH revealed that he was unsure if his "Queens" would readily welcome his latest romantic interest hence his intention to be as non-committal as possible without losing Allysyn.

Recall that Allysyn left fans in a state of shock last Saturday after initiating a kiss with Hermes. The housemates have since formed a budding ship, already spending hours in bed together.

Allysyn kicked off the show on chaotic note after first bonding with Adekunle. Weeks later, she served the former HoH steamy breakfast after clearing the air on the possibility of anything romantic between them.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Hermes reveals how Allysyn will affect his relationships outside the house

BBNaija 7: Hermes reveals how Allysyn will affect his relationships outside the house

Meet Tierny Olalere, fast-rising actress with eyes on Nollywood dominance

Meet Tierny Olalere, fast-rising actress with eyes on Nollywood dominance

Watch the official trailer for 'My Mama Na Ashawo'

Watch the official trailer for 'My Mama Na Ashawo'

JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele on her birthday

JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele on her birthday

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou

BBNaija 7: I don tire! - Deji laments over relationship with Chichi

BBNaija 7: I don tire! - Deji laments over relationship with Chichi

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Psychological dramas that will mess with your mind

Psychological dramas that will mess with your mind

Mavin Records announce new signee Bayanni

Mavin Records announce new signee Bayanni

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi]

Nollywood movies you should see for heartwarming laughter

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother