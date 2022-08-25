Hermes has finally shared with Big Brother his plans for the future of his budding romance with co-housemate Allysyn.
BBNaija 7: Hermes reveals how Allysyn will affect his relationships outside the house
The housemate became a viral sensation after opening up about being in a relationship with two women outside the house.
During his diary session, the former HoH revealed that he was unsure if his "Queens" would readily welcome his latest romantic interest hence his intention to be as non-committal as possible without losing Allysyn.
Recall that Allysyn left fans in a state of shock last Saturday after initiating a kiss with Hermes. The housemates have since formed a budding ship, already spending hours in bed together.
Allysyn kicked off the show on chaotic note after first bonding with Adekunle. Weeks later, she served the former HoH steamy breakfast after clearing the air on the possibility of anything romantic between them.
