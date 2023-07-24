ADVERTISEMENT
5 situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' all-star edition

Inemesit Udodiong

It's the first day, and love is already in the air.

Check out the budding situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' season 8 [BBNaija]
Check out the budding situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' season 8 [BBNaija]

The highly anticipated season returns as an all-star edition, featuring faces from previous seasons. As they settled in, the housemates soon dived into the romance department, revealing the people they were interested in.

Here are the budding situationships and relationships to look out for:

Earlier today, Uriel got fans talking when she walked into the kitchen and grabbed Pere's butt. He reacted with a sassy remark before Cross took it upon himself to warn her, reminding her that Pere can be a player. He advised her to fear Pere, saying, "If Pere handles you, you'll not be able to get yourself for days". To which Uriel asked, "Are you serious? I'll be walking like a zombie." The conversation ended on a light note, with Pere joking, "Let's not tell her yet".

These two shared an interesting moment as they vibed in bed earlier today. Looks like they could be up to something already.

Last night, while the housemates were still on a high from the excitement of the opening night, Pere pulled Ike aside and engaged him in conversation about Mercy. Chatting in one of the bedrooms, Pere confessed his attraction to Mercy and his interest in wanting to get to know her better in the house.

Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya, who huddled with the pair as they had their conversation, seemed impressed by Pere's bold move to approach Ike and reveal his intentions. Ike seemed relaxed about the possibility of Pere making moves on Mercy and gave him his blessing.

In that same conversation, it came to light that Cross may also be interested in getting to know Mercy better. To which Tolani Baj said, “May the best man win”.

Like he said on opening night, Cross is the groom, and he doesn't seem to mind sharing the love. Despite revealing an interest in Mercy, he also seems to like Cee-C. In a conversation with Pere this morning about who the boys are crushing on, Cross expressed his interest in her but sounded non-committal.

According to him, Ceec is his neighbour and he wants to get to know her better now that they are in the house together. It's important to note that Ceec mentioned on stage last night that she is not going to be distracted by any man this season, so it's going to be interesting to see if she stands her ground or gives in to Cross if he applies the right amount of pressure.

Time will tell which situationships and relationships stand the test of time.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

