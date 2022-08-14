RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7:Housemates do less dancing & more talking at Saturday night party [Highlights]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Week three’s Saturday night was very less about the music and more about igniting new scores.

The housemates are ready for their week 3 Saturday night party [Instagram/bigbronaija]
The housemates are ready for their week 3 Saturday night party [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The housemates seem to have missed the memo for the night as there interestingly was a handful of drama for their Saturday night party that had nothing to do with dancing. In case you missed it, catch the highlights:

Recommended articles

Diana guilt trips Giddyfia for sharing a conversation with Amaka

Top on the list of the non-dancers of the night was Amaka. Probably in need of male attention, the level two housemate got chatting with Giddyfia about his love interests. It did not take long before Diana got ticked off and took their conversation outside the party.

Ilebaye’s alcohol influenced breakdown gets Chomzy on her side

The roommates were stuck in a hug and a barely coherent conversation about the male housemates. At some point, Chomzy quipped “every guy upstairs (level one house) except Sheggz has asked me out."

Their soul sister chat soon moved outside the party hall to the gardens where Ilebaye cried profusely about getting nominated for eviction.

Chichi slams Ilebaye over the latter's attempt to humiliate her on the dancefloor

Chichi thoroughly trashed Ilebaye outside the party hall for rudely interrupting her dance with Groovy. Chichi had some choice words for Ilebaye when she tried to apologize.

Majority of the housemates take the party into the garden

Minutes to the end of the night, a majority of the housemates from both levels exited the hall to catch up.

Groovy admits feelings for Chomzy

Groovy also quit the party early to have a heart to heart with Daniella about his Chichi and Ilebaye drama. The housemate also revealed he had been nursing feelings for Chomzy, the housemate that caused his row with Beauty last week.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7:Housemates do less dancing & more talking at Saturday night party [Highlights]

BBNaija 7:Housemates do less dancing & more talking at Saturday night party [Highlights]

'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

Kpee signs a new record deal with Cloud Nine Records

Kpee signs a new record deal with Cloud Nine Records

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

'Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in global fame' – Asha Gangali

'Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in global fame' – Asha Gangali

Roman DC give insight of his upcoming release

Roman DC give insight of his upcoming release

Meet Testimony Jaga, the unconventional Nigerian gospel music popstar [Pulse Interview]

Meet Testimony Jaga, the unconventional Nigerian gospel music popstar [Pulse Interview]

Future Sounds Vol.20 featuring Boybreed, Duncan Daniels, Ginius, June, B Mello and more

Future Sounds Vol.20 featuring Boybreed, Duncan Daniels, Ginius, June, B Mello and more

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Daniella & Khalid [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Daniella, Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

Kess BBnaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija's Kess loses son

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x