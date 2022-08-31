BBNaija 7: Khalid’s fans react as Daniella & Dotun ‘aggressively’ make out

Daniella’s latest move comes weeks after Khalid’s evictions. Recall that the pair had a thing which involved quite a lot of, in Khalid’s words “aggressive kissing.” The couple were also embroiled in talk of missing condoms, accusations they have both denied.

Following Khalid’s exit and the merger, Daniella moved her leftover feelings to Dotun but not without briefly putting up a little resistance.

The couple are currently enjoying the luxuries of Biggie’s Head of House lounge. While Daniella did not get immunity from Dotun selecting her to enjoy his HoH benefits, this morning’s romp in the sack was proof that the housemates would make great use of their privacy.