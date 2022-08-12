Bryann has opened up to the unofficial therapist of the level two house Kess about his complicated situationship with Modella and Ilebaye.
BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess
The level two housemate has shared that he hoped to have triangles in the house but the ladies are sensitive.
In what looked like a 'kiss and tell' conversation, Bryann revealed that Ilebaye passionately kissed him twice after having some alcohol. On both occasions, Bryann told Kess that she blamed it on vibes and excessive alcohol consumption.
Prior to the chat, Kess was dragged into an argument over semantics involving Modella and Bryann. Modella appeared to have had quite a lot to get off her chest over Bryann calling her "random" while claiming to mean that he found her personality difficult to understand. The argument lasted a few minutes with no victor or vanquished
