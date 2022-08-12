BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

In what looked like a 'kiss and tell' conversation, Bryann revealed that Ilebaye passionately kissed him twice after having some alcohol. On both occasions, Bryann told Kess that she blamed it on vibes and excessive alcohol consumption.

Prior to the chat, Kess was dragged into an argument over semantics involving Modella and Bryann. Modella appeared to have had quite a lot to get off her chest over Bryann calling her "random" while claiming to mean that he found her personality difficult to understand. The argument lasted a few minutes with no victor or vanquished