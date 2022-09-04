Week six’s Saturday party, hosted by DJs Crowd Kontroller and Maze X Mxtreme, could easily pass as the least dramatic of the season so far.
BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 6’s Saturday night party
For the first time since the season began, the Saturday party saw a balance of party freaks and hopeless romantics.
For the most part, the housemates committed to wrecking the dance floor and doing damage to the party’s bar.
Chizzy and Chichi made the list of the most-talked about housemates of the night expectedly for how much ginger they brought to the party.
The night was also one from the lovebirds who couldn’t get their hands or tongues off each other, leaving the single folks no choice but to soak their sorrows in more alcohol.
What’s a Saturday night party without its fair share of drama? Viewers got a mild one from Shella (Bella and Sheggz) on one of their increasingly numerous arguments over how Sheggz isn’t getting “enough” love.
Teary moments of reflection and a heart-to-heart with Biggie did not count for much as Daniella damned boundaries and reunited with Dotun for a passionate kiss.
