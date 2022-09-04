BBNaija 7: Housemates rock week 6’s Saturday night party

For the most part, the housemates committed to wrecking the dance floor and doing damage to the party’s bar.

Chizzy and Chichi made the list of the most-talked about housemates of the night expectedly for how much ginger they brought to the party.

The night was also one from the lovebirds who couldn’t get their hands or tongues off each other, leaving the single folks no choice but to soak their sorrows in more alcohol.

What’s a Saturday night party without its fair share of drama? Viewers got a mild one from Shella (Bella and Sheggz) on one of their increasingly numerous arguments over how Sheggz isn’t getting “enough” love.