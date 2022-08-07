RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Highlights from Week 2's Saturday night party

Week two's party was hosted by Deejay Whales and DJ Caise.

Saturday night party or couples night out?

For the most part of the night, the couples of the season spent the night with their tongues down each other’s throats. Between Phyna and Eloswag, Doyin and Cyph, viewers had more than enough romance for the night.

Chomzy, the life of the party

The housemate made sure to make the positive energy go round on the dance floor. She ruled the night and earned her spot as the most talked about housemate of the night.

Beauty throws another major fit over Groovy

The former Miss Nigeria nearly damaged Groovy’s microphone during the party over Chomzy dancing with him.

The housemate went on to rile up her fellow level two housemates after the party.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

