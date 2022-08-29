RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

As Head of House, the housemate earns automatic immunity from eviction for the week.

Dotun is the week's HoH [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Dotun is the week's HoH [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Dotun has emerged winner of the week's Head of House games for week six. The housemate won the game of chance which involved throwing darts at balloons.

Recommended articles

Similar to last week, male and female housemates played separately with the finalists (Phyna, Chichi, Dotun and Adekunle) making it to the second and final round of the game.

As HoH, Dotun will enjoy exclusive access to the Head of House lounge with Daniella, his selected member of the opposite sex.

Big Brother switched the rules up with the announcement that the grace of immunity is not extended to Daniella as the HoH's partner.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

Nnamdi Kanaga's 'The Hail Mary' film lands distribution deal

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him

'Soft Like Tony': M.I Abaga meets Elumelu after dedicating song to him

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Amaka and Bryann [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight