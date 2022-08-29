Dotun has emerged winner of the week's Head of House games for week six. The housemate won the game of chance which involved throwing darts at balloons.
BBNaija 7: Dotun wins week 6's HoH games
As Head of House, the housemate earns automatic immunity from eviction for the week.
Recommended articles
Similar to last week, male and female housemates played separately with the finalists (Phyna, Chichi, Dotun and Adekunle) making it to the second and final round of the game.
As HoH, Dotun will enjoy exclusive access to the Head of House lounge with Daniella, his selected member of the opposite sex.
Big Brother switched the rules up with the announcement that the grace of immunity is not extended to Daniella as the HoH's partner.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng