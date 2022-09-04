BBNaija 7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia have been evicted

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Week six's live eviction Sunday has had the most evicted housemates of the season so far.

The cold hands of evictions finally grabbed housemates Deji and Diana, officially leaving 15 housemates in crunch time for the N100 million grand prize.

Fake housemate Deji was the first housemate to exit the show in a not so surprising move. Similar to Modella's eviction, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made a call for the fake housemate.

Deji's eviction was followed closely by Diana. Speaking on the future, the France-born housemate opened up on plans to start up a skin care line.

The third and final housemate for the night was Giddyfia in a surprising new twist that has guaranteed the exit of one of the most popular triangles of the season. Recall that the Giddyfia, Amaka, Diana and Rachel were embroiled in a messy ship that kept viewers buzzing.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
