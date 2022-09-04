BBNaija 7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia have been evicted

Fake housemate Deji was the first housemate to exit the show in a not so surprising move. Similar to Modella's eviction, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made a call for the fake housemate.

Deji's eviction was followed closely by Diana. Speaking on the future, the France-born housemate opened up on plans to start up a skin care line.

The third and final housemate for the night was Giddyfia in a surprising new twist that has guaranteed the exit of one of the most popular triangles of the season. Recall that the Giddyfia, Amaka, Diana and Rachel were embroiled in a messy ship that kept viewers buzzing.