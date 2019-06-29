With the production team set, the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show will officially take off on Sunday, June 30.

After the first edition held in Nigeria in 2006, BBNaija 4 returns to Nigeria with the aim of surpassing its last two seasons, which were filmed in South Africa.

An undisclosed number of housemates are expected to be ushered into the house which will be officially opened on Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 PM after the commencement of the opening show.

Kick off Time

The reality TV show officially commences in an undisclosed location in the heart of Lagos Nigeria with a two-hour launch show.

Where to watch

The opening ceremony will air live on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. The intense battle for the N60 million grand prize for 92 days will continue on the dedicated 24-hour live channels of BBNaija which will be available on all DStv packages, GOtv Max and GOtv Plus.

For streaming

Fans outside the African continent won’t be able to watch the reality TV show live. However, from Monday, July 1, 2019, Africa Magic’s YouTube channel will showcase the opening show and will be available for one month. Furthermore, the BBNaija YouTube channel will show two exclusive daily highlight moments while the Africa Magic website will also treat viewers to eight exclusive daily highlight moments. These internet channels will also feature additional BBNaija content including exclusive live interviews with the music artists and the evictees after the Sunday eviction shows.