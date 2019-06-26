It's a few days before the next edition of the much awaited Big Brother Season four kicks off and the expectations are really wild.

We all know the organisers of the reality TV show has always had a thing for keeping viewers at the edges of their seats throughout the duration of the show. However, the last season of Big Brother Naija gave birth to a new crop of celebrities and stars. Some of the ex-housemates were able to capitalise on the exposure the reality TV show gives, to put themselves out in the forefront.

However, not all reality TV stars have been able to keep up with the requirements of being a reality TV star. Maybe for those ones, staying away from the limelight was the plan and for those who have continued to bask in the euphoria of appearing on a reality TV show, they have continued to be on the lips of fans and virtually everyone within and outside the country.

So before the next edition of Big Brother Naija kicks off, we would love to find out where these guys have been and what they have been up to.

1. Miracle

Miracle kicks off this list because like we all know, he was the winner of the 'Double Wahala' edition of Big Brother Naija. He was one of the most talked about housemates while in the house and his tactics (If any) worked out for him. After emerging as the winner of the show, many expected the Imo state born pilot to become a regular face at every show and event...well he had other plans.

Miracle went on to further his education as a pilot as he travelled out of the country after the show. However, before leaving, he paid a visit to the then governor of his state, Rochas Okorocha who promised to help him with the finances for his education. On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Miracle announced that he had just been certified as an 'Instrument Rated' pilot! Thumbs up bruhhhh!

2. Tobi

For everyone who watched every single episode of BBNaija season 3, we all know how the emergence of one of the most talked about reality tv star came about. Tobi came into the house with an already existing swag which was kind of infectious and got all the guys and especially the ladies talking.

Even though he didn't win the reality tv show, Tobi has become one of the biggest celebrities of his time. From cornering some really amazing endorsement deals to showing up at events looking like a million bucks, Tobi is going to be around for a long time.

3. Cee-C

Where do we even start from with this beautiful and fierce young lady called Cee-C? Her participation in Big Brother Naija saw the rise of what we would like to cult-like followership on social media. Everyone wanted to talk about and meet Cee-C...her perceived 'arrogance' while in the house made her a focal point for conversations everywhere.

Well, like every smart person with the right PR team, Cee-C capitalised on her popularity to not only get mouthwatering endorsement deals but visit and attend high-class events. She has continued to wax stronger, relentless and trust us, her fans have continued to protect her interest on social media.

4. Bam Bam

No one expected Bam Bam to become an overnight sensation after spending weeks at the Big Brother house. Well her steamy and romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Teddy A kind of aided in showcasing the beautiful woman.

Since leaving the BBNaija house, Bam Bam just like some other housemates has been busy conquering the world with her beauty. From showing up at events with her man by her side and an Instagram page with the most beautiful photos, Bam Bam hasn't really done badly for herself. Lest we forget, she got a car gift from her fans during her last birthday we were not really surprised.

5. Teddy A

Teddy A came into the Big Brother house with that 'Bad boy going to show all the women pepper' look. And he kind of disappointed all the players because the one person they were rooting for turned out to be a one lady's man. His romantic relationship with Bam Bam made him popular within and outside the house.

Teddy A has done a couple of modeling jobs after leaving the house and his Instagram page has given us a bit of his itinerary. We all thought by now he would be one of the biggest music stars but that hasn't materialised. We haven't given up on Teddy A on his music career...let's see how that plays out.

6. Ifu-Ennada

Ifu Ennada was already a rising star before going to the Big Brother Naija house. Even though she was one of the housemates who gave us a reason to watch the show every day, her stay in the house was cut short after a number of weeks.

Since leaving the house, Ifu has been really busy trying to use her BBNaija experience to cash out. From hosting events to even starting her own cosmetic line, this Igbo babe hasn't been joking. However, she has been involved in some controversial moments which we think has worked in her favour.

7. Princess

Princess was actually one of the housemates we expected to get to the house and turn things upside down. Well, it turned out that she was just one beautiful and quiet woman with a fierce look. She played fairly in the house and got evicted after fans felt her time was up.

Much wasn't heard about the beautiful corporate beauty turned reality tv star until recently when she dragged former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti for saying Cee-C was the most successful housemate from their time in the house. Yes, guys, the housemates from season 3 are really controversial.

8. Anto

The beautiful and eloquent Anto from the beginning of her entrance into the house known to be gentle and mild. Anto's romantic link with fellow housemate Lolu was seen as that 'undergrad innocent love story' which everyone admired. She was one of the housemates who got a second chance to come back to the house, even though it didn't get her to the finale.

Anto got involved in a car crash after leaving the house and she survived it with just a few bruises. These days you are sure to see the former basketball manager on the cover for different designers. Let's also add that Anto has become a regular face at high-class events and she always comes looking stunning.

9. Lolu

Lolu came into the house with a strategy that maybe worked for him or not but when he got paired with Anto, we saw a very different and excited young man. His stay in the house got us to know about a very intelligent young man who had something to say about everything.

When we said some of the housemates have gone under the radar, Lolu happens to be one of them. Even though at the initial stage he appeared at events, he has since become more of a private person.

10. Bitto

There was no way Bitto wasn't going to be in that house and go unnoticed. He spoke fluently, his statue was intimidating, he was ready to take part in every and any events in the house. Maybe viewers weren't ready for the smart guys at that time as he got evicted pretty early in the show.

For those who watched the season three edition of Big Brother Naija, we all knew where this young man was going to end up at. Presently the bubbling young man is an OAP at one of the popular radio stations. We sure do know he is having a swear time.

11. Alex

Alex went unnoticed at the Big Brother house until the first Saturday at the house when it was time to party. We got to see a very bold and free-spirited young beautiful showcase her dance moves. The energy was lit! Then the rivalry began from the outside as to if Alex was more popular than Cee-C. Well, we all know how that has transcended on social media over the last year.

Alex has been on movie sets, maybe we are about to see the rise of another movie star. One thing we've also noticed is that she has become really good friends with the veterans in the entertainment industry, including the likes of AY, IK Ogbonna and Alexx Ekubo.

12. Nina

Nina Nina Nina...the beautiful young woman who rose from being just one of the housemates to becoming one of the last women standing at the last edition of Big Brother Naija. Her beautiful and passionate relationship with Miracle endeared her to the hearts of many.

Since leaving the house, her fan base on social media has increased. She recently graduated from the Imo State University and got a car gift from socialite, Toyin Lawani. There were speculations of her relationship with Miracle going sour after they left the house, but she has been doing well for herself so far.

13. Angel

Angel came into the Big Brother Naija house thinking he was going to be the winner of the show (Amazing spirit). Well, it didn't take long before viewers revealed their favourites and we think he didn't really make the cut. Maybe it was his overconfidence or the fact that he was intimidating but he had a nice spell in the house.

From all indications, Angel appears to be the first housemate from that house to have gotten married. A few months ago, the Rivers state born reality tv star revealed that he had tied the knot to his Canadian girlfriend...moving on to greater things we guess.

14. Dee One

Dee One revealed at the opening ceremony that he was going to be the comedian of the house and that was his strategy. Well, he made the ladies laugh and caused a lot of rift in the house too. Probably one of his strategies to get fans to vote him.

After leaving the house, Dee One made appearances at various comedy shows across the country...trust us this dude is actually funny. We hope to see a more prosperous Dee One in the future.

15. Rico Swavey

Just like Ifu Ennada, Rico Swavey was already gaining grounds as a rising star before coming to the Big Brother house. We actually thought his cute face would make him become a toast among all the ladies in the house...well that didn't exactly turn out to be the reality.

Rico Swavey's journey to becoming a big music star has been on the works since leaving the house. Even though he is yet to break even, we are sticking our hands out for this amazing guy with huge talent and potentials.

16. Leo

Leo from the inception of the show appeared to be the gentleman who knew why he was at the house. Maybe not to win the money but to get his brand out there, he gave it all his best. He was involved in one or two dramas will in the house but didn't really get controversial.

You are sure to see Leo dress up for some of the top designers in the country as he has been getting a lot of modeling gigs lately. On Twitter, he probably has become what we all call an 'influencer' these days...he likes to tweet and people love to read his tweets.

17. Ahneeka

Ahneeka struck us as the girl that would get into the house and just make every scream for joy. But that wasn't the case as she got into the house and kind of went into a shell. Yes, she was active when it came to some of the activities in the house, she tried as much as possible to stay away from the limelight.

We don't really know what Ahneeka has been up to lately as we thought she would have gotten some really dope media gigs as she has both the face and voice for the job. After leaving the house, some of her fans gave her a million naira gift! Loyal fans!

18. Khloe

Khloe came into the house and gave an unclad version of her dramatic side. It was one day Khloe drama, one night Khloe drama all through her stay in the house. She didn't just get all controversial as she had a bit of romance with fellow housemate K Brule which was kinda weird but hey we loved it.

Khloe shared a series of photos on her Instagram page earlier in 2019 speculating that she had gotten married to K Brule, even though she later eased the tension down by saying it might also be a false story. We don't really know what she has been up to but she knows how to keep her fans stuck on her Instagram page...check it out.

19. K Brule

K Brule was the only housemate to be disqualified from the house after the elapse of the three strikes allocated to housemates. His stay in the house was marred with controversies and really disturbing moments.

K Brule has continued to build his music career and hope to hear some really amazing music from him. The reality star got involved in a ghastly car accident only recently and he got sparred...thankfully.

20. Vandora

When Vandora walked into the Big Brother house, we were blown away by her beauty and infectious smile. She was one of the lives of the parties held in the house. She also had a very classy dress style which made her get a lot of attention.

Presently Vandora is presently a host of tv show titled 'My Naija Wedding'. Aside that, she has stayed away from the celebrity lifestyle. Just maybe she isn't cut out for the celebrity lifestyle and has decided to live a private life devoid of the drama that comes with reality tv stars.