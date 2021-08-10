There was drama in Biggie's house on Monday night between Sammie and his love interest Angel clashed after she kissed new housemate, Kayvee.
BBNaija 2021: Sammie and Angel clash after she kissed new housemate Kayvee
Sammie says he is disappointed in Angel for touching Kayvee's private part.
Things between the two lovebirds went south after Angel kissed Kayvee during their truth or dare game.
Sammie didn't find it funny as he made his disapproval known to his friends in the house.
"I should be jealous of course. She touched somebody. You don't even know this guy from nowhere. He only came in yesterday. She should have touched Saga or Boma," he said.
Things took a different turn after Angel confronted the Kaduna State-born filmmaker for slut-shaming her.
"Go for your Ideal woman. You have been slut-shaming me. I heard you." she told him.
After a heated conversation that kept the other housemates awake, Angel told Cross and Yousef that she can be with anyone since they aren't dating.
She also expressed her displeasure at the ladies who were laughing as Sammie allegedly slut-shamed her.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng