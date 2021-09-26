BBNaija 2021: Housemates groove to DJs Swizz & Jamsmyth for Saturday night party

The show's latest party saw the housemates do major damage to the dancefloor no thanks to party hosts DJ Swizz and DJ Jamsmyth.

Expectedly, housemates Saga and Nini kept their circle close for the first few minutes of the party. However, things took an interesting twist when they split and took on other housemates for the duration of the night.

Saturday night's life of the party, Cross also took on his regular party style even though a huge part of his night was spent keeping close to Angel.

The 21-year-old housemate, who had a row with Pere and Liquorose before the party, kept mostly to herself for the first hour of the party. Thankfully, things livened up for the housemate when Cross decided to bring some of his irresistible energy her way.

In case you missed the pre-party gbas gbos, things heated up between the trio after Angel called out both Liquorose and Pere for making jokes about her that made her uncomfortable.